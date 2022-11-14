Thanksgiving Dinner Expected to Cost More This Year

This year’s Thanksgiving Dinner will be costly.

“It doesn’t matter what you are going for. Your bill is going up, skyrocketing,” shopper Cindy Savage said.

The National Grocers Association said high food prices continue to be impacted by many factors, including the high cost of fuel, and a labor shortage.

At Tops Marketplace in Southington, Owner John Salerno said he’s feeling the impact.

“Dairy got hit pretty hard recently, eggs and milk,” Salerno said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices are up 10.9% compared to last year. Meats, poultry, fish and eggs are up 8%, fruits and vegetables 9.3%, dairy products 15.5%, and bakery products 15.9%.

Savage said her grocery bill has increased by about $100 each visit. In order to get the best deals, Savage started Thanksgiving shopping early.

“You have to go into the store and when you see something on sale, that is when you grab it,” Savage said.

It’s something experts suggest. The National Grocers Association said it’s best to shop now. Some items may be hard to find, including canned cranberries and turkeys.

At Tops Marketplace, Salerno is offering sales and lower prices on turkeys to keep business going.

“The turkey cost me 79 cents more than this year, but I’m probably going to end up selling for 20 cents less,” Salerno said.

As for inflation, experts predict it will stay high through the rest of the holiday season.

“The [Federal Reserve] is doing their best to raise interest rates that will have an impact, how long will that take? Nobody will really know,” University of New Haven Associate Professor of Economics Peter Gourley said.