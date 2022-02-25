The Beardsley Zoo Mourns Death of Red Panda

The Beardsley Zoo is mourning after one of their red panda’s died last Thursday.

Seven-year-old Rochan was being monitored and treated for a health condition that affected his ability to walk.

According to the zoo, MRI scans revealed lesions to his spine and a decision was made to humanely euthanize him.

“Ro will be deeply missed by all of us here at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho in a press release.

Rochan wasn’t meant to stay at the zoo, as he became a temporary visitor when his original enclosure at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston was undergoing renovations.

Rochan was beloved by staff and guests and even became immensely popular on the zoo's webcam, which allowed guests to watch Rochan and his companion Berry.

“He had a unique personality and related well both to his companion, Berry, and to his animal care staff. It has been our privilege to have known him for six years,” said Dancho.

Rochan and Berry were partners in the Species Survival Program (SSP), a breeding and management program.

According to the zoo, they will work with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan to identify a new companion for Berry.