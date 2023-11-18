The Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective celebrates 40 years of service to the community

As the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective celebrates its 40th anniversary on Monday, it is also transforming under new leadership.

The new executive director and medical director are just a few months on the job. Among the changes they are bringing is a new name: now simply The Health Collective.

The health services organization has a four-decade history of advocacy and meetings with state lawmakers. Each year, they hold a Queer Prom and most recently a 40th anniversary bash.

“It’s really hard to even articulate how excited and how privileged I am to be a part of this milestone in the organization's history,” said executive director David Grant. “It's 40 years of the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective, the impact that we've made the people's lives, that we've touched.”

Grant said The Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective, now known as just The Health Collective, has touched thousands of people since it was founded on Nov. 20, 1983.

“We're the oldest LGBTQ health care organization in the state of Connecticut,” he said. “We've been culturally competent workers, healthcare workers for many, many, many decades, but we were also one of the first organizations to do HIV testing.”

Testing that is still available today with a myriad of other services at the collective’s medical clinic.

“We do STI, STD testing with follow up and referrals,” said medical director Dana Bishop. “We do some couples counseling, and we do screenings for domestic violence.”

Along with that, there is a comprehensive dental care program.

“We also were the first to do oral care for individuals living with HIV. I mean, these reasons are why we're so trusted,” Grant said.

In the 1980s, The Health Collective provided services when there were few other places to turn.

“I have lived all of this,” Bishop said.

Bishop recalls that time when LGBTQ+ patients were regularly denied access to health care.

“I became a nurse in ‘82, I went right to Philadelphia, and was critical care and trauma,” Bishop said. “In that setting, I had the first HIV positive patients in the country. I clearly see the trauma of being marginalized as a recipient of health care.”

Bishop notes a major transformation in acceptance of LGBTQ+ community members over the past four decades.

“We've gone from where you could easily be beat up or killed to a society that has really come to terms with recognition,” he said.

However, Grant said just as The Health Collective was crucial 40 years ago, it is still, saying stigma is all too pervasive.

“I think that over the last decade, we've seen a decline in the amount of people who are willing to support organizations that do HIV work, whether that be financial support, volunteering, or even, you know, working on programs and initiatives,” Grant said.

Now as new leaders at The Health Collective, Grant and Bishop aim to make the space even more inclusive.

“We’re hoping to really bridge out and catch as many people in need as possible,” Bishop said.

Changing the name is just one step in emphasizing that all are welcome to receive quality care.

“There are still folks who have felt you know that the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective didn't speak to their identity,” Grant said. “I think that it's important for us to consistently challenge ourselves because the needs of our community are ever changing. Our work needs to change.”

Along with health care services, The Health Collective offers support services and has many community partnerships with organizations where they can refer patients. You can learn more about The Health Collective here.