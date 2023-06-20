The public can bid on two Connecticut lighthouses this summer

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) put a unique type of property on the market recently: two active lighthouses, located off Connecticut's shores in the Long Island Sound.

The GSA is auctioning the Stratford Shoal Middle Ground Lighthouse, off the shore of Stratford, and Penfield Reef Lighthouse, offshore of Fairfield, to the highest bidder on its website.

The auction for the Stratford Shoal Lighthouse began June 20. As of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the property is going for over $50,500 with four bidders, just hours after hitting the market.

Built in 1877, the Stratford property consists of a 35-foot-tall light tower and residential area with two floors and a basement.

The new owners of Stratford Shoal Lighthouse may have to invest a substantial amount of money into repairing and maintaining the 19th-century building, as the interior is listed as "in deteriorated condition."

Off the coast of Fairfield County, the roughly 1,500-square-foot Penfield Reef Lighthouse is also up for sale. The GSA will begin accepting bids— starting at $50,000— on July 15.

The Penfield Reef Lighthouse was recently restored in 2015 to resemble its original 1874 exterior. The property includes a two-story keeper's quarters and a 51-foot-tall light structure.

The lighthouses contain active navigational aids: the automated lights, sounds and signals that assist ships at sea. While new owners will assume the upkeep of the lighthouses, the U.S. Coast Guard will continue to own and maintain the navigational aids.

However, buying a lighthouse is more complicated than it may seem. Since the properties for sale include lands that are submerged underwater, the buyers will be required to obtain a separate lease from the state of Connecticut on top of the original deed.

In addition, buyers will not be permitted to use the lighthouse properties for commercial activity. Future lighthouse owners can either preserve the lands for educational, cultural or recreational purposes or use them as residential properties.

