Then and now: Pride celebrations span decades in Connecticut

On June 26, 1982, Hartford Community Television, now Hartford Public Access Television, covered the “First Lesbian and Gay Pride Festival” which was held by the “Lesbian and Gay Task Force,” according to the GLBTQ Archives.

This special collection, located in Central Connecticut State University’s Elihu Burritt Library, says the event drew hundreds of participants to the Old Statehouse—where they marched, gave speeches and put on theater performances.

LGBTQ Archives, Elihu Burritt Library, Central CT State University

This feature contains some of the earliest documented footage of a Connecticut Pride event. It also mentions organizations like the Kalos Society, whose events and presence throughout the 70s laid a significant foundation of people coming together way before the 1982 festival.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

June 26 is a significant day for Connecticut’s current LGBTQ+ community, especially for Dr. Richard Stillson, who is also very well known throughout the community as “Mucha Mucha Placer."

Stillson participated in 1982’s festival and stays involved as an activist to this day by chairing “CT Pride."

“These festivals have grown significantly and beautifully over the last 40+ years…40 towns and cities are now coming out in their own backyards,” said Stillson.

LGBTQ Archives, Elihu Burritt Library, Central CT State University An ally jumps in front of a “Blue Beret” picket line during the Hartford festival. The woman with the orange sign which reads, “Ignore the following messages,” has still been unidentified to this day.

“Whenever I’ve been confronted at Prides, I thank them for coming and expressing themselves. I’ll offer them a bottle of water and tell them that we may not change each other’s minds, but I respect your right to share your point of view,” Stillson said.