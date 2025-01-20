There was a 1.8 magnitude earthquake near Moodus this weekend

There was an earthquake near Moodus on Saturday night.

The 1.8 magnitude earthquake happened around 5:13 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The last earthquake in Connecticut was in November and it was also near Moodus. That one was a magnitude 2.2.

There were also two earthquakes in Stamford in November. One was a 1.3 magnitude and the other was a 1.6.

You can find a list of earthquakes in Connecticut here.

Did you feel the earthquake on Saturday? Let us know in the comments.