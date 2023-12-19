These 4 CT towns were named among top 10 real estate markets of 2023

If you're wondering why it's so hard to find a house in Connecticut lately, a Zillow study may have some insight.

A recent study found that four towns in Connecticut are among the top 10 most popular markets on Zillow in 2023.

Zillow said those towns are Wethersfield, West Hartford, Middletown and Newington. Here's where they rank on the list:

West Chester, Pennsylvania Nashua, New Hampshire Manchester, New Hampshire Wethersfield, Connecticut West Hartford, Connecticut Stow, Ohio Middletown, Connecticut Twinsburg, Ohio Newington, Connecticut Concord, New Hampshire

The Northeast dominated this year's list. Last year, the Midwest took the top spot and in 2021, the West Coast ruled the list.

The majority of places on this year's list are small towns. For more about the study, you can see it here.