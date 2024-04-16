These Connecticut cities are the most diverse in America

WalletHub has ranked the most diverse cities in the country and one Connecticut city made the top 10 while several are included in the list.

“America is undergoing an extreme makeover, thanks to rapid demographic diversification,” WalletHub said.

They said the percentage of people in the country who are multiracial increased from 2.9 percent in 2010 to 10.2 percent in 2020.

“It’s important to embrace diversity – and it’s good for the economy, too,” WalletHub said.

WalletHub compared 501 of the country’s largest cities across 13 metrics in five major diversity categories including household, religious, socioeconomic, cultural and economic diversity.

Danbury is ranked the 10th most diverse city on the list.

“Danbury is one of the best places to live, work, grow, and play, this ranking is a testament to the strong, welcoming community our city is,” Danbury Mayor Roberto L. Alves said in a statement. “We couldn’t be prouder to celebrate and embrace Danbury’s diverse, multidimensional makeup which brings economic, social, and societal benefits with it.”

10 most diverse cities in the U.S. in 2024

Gaithersburg, Maryland Silver Spring, Maryland Germantown, Maryland Houston, Texas Arlington, Texas New York, New York Jersey City, New Jersey Dallas, Texas Charlotte, North Carolina Danbury, Connecticut

Connecticut cities and towns on the list

10: Danbury

Danbury 12: Bridgeport

Bridgeport 19: Stamford

Stamford 30: Norwalk

Norwalk 45: New Britain

New Britain 84: Waterbury

Waterbury 103: Hartford

Hartford 107: New Haven

New Haven 163: Bristol

Bristol 215: West Hartford

Get a more in-depth look at the rankings online here.