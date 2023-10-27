These Hallmark Christmas movies are filmed or set in Connecticut

The Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” has begun and several of those movies were filmed right here in Connecticut or they are set here.

Here’s a look at the new movies:

“Mystic Christmas,” which premieres on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m., was filmed in Mystic.

Jessy Schram, of NBC's "Chicago Med," is Juniper; Chandler Massey, of NBC's "Days of Our Lives," plays Sawyer; and Patti Murin, of NBC's "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire," is Candice.

“Juniper travels to Mystic, Connecticut during the holidays to work at the rehabilitation center and aquarium. She reconnects with Sawyer, the owner of the pizza shop,” the movie description says.

Take a look at photos from the movie here.

©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Robert Clark

“Where Are You Christmas,” which premiered on Oct. 21, airs again on Monday, Oct. 30 at 10 p.m.

It was filmed in Olde Mistick Village as well as at The O’Neill, the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, in Waterford, according to the IMDB page.

“When Addy wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a world of black and white. She must work together with the town mechanic to restore Christmas,” the movie description says.

The stars of the movie are Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady (of NBC's Chicago Med), Jim O'Heir and Julie Warner.

The driving scenes were filmed at the Red Barn at Mitchell College in New London. They were done on a green screen, according to a Facebook post from Mitchell College.

Other Christmas movies filmed in Connecticut

"Holiday for Heroes," which premiered in November 2019, will air on Friday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

"After a year's worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. Will the spirit of the season bring Matt and Audrey's love beyond their letters?," the description says.

It was filmed in Colchester, Mystic, Norwich and Stonington

"Christmas at Pemberley Manor" was filmed in Essex and Old Lyme. It will air on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 4 a.m.

"Romance at Reindeer Lodge" was filmed in Branford and North Haven. It will air on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

The description says, "A group of adults from different parts of the country have sworn off partaking in holiday events. Two of those people are Molly and Jared. Upon arriving at their destination, they discover it’s a Christmas-themed ranch. With no flight out until after Christmas, the group ends up staying. The Christmas activities eventually melt everyone’s cynical hearts and Molly and Jared’s love blossoms."

"Ghosts of Christmas Always," which premiered in December 2022, will air again on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 a.m.

It was filmed in Hartford and West Hartford.

The cast includes Kim Matula, Ian Harding (from "Pretty Little Liars"), Beth Leavel, Reginald VelJohnson and Lori Tan Chinn. Part of it was filmed at the state Capitol.

The state capitol building in Hartford was the set of a Christmas movie - in March.

"Next Stop, Christmas," which premiered in November 2021, will be on again Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8 a.m.

It was filmed in several Connecticut locations:

Essex

Old Lyme

Norwich

Chester

Deep River

New Haven

Salem

Hartford

Old Saybrook

The description says, "Angie is determined to spend Christmas alone but her usual commuter ride turns into a Christmas train that drops her off in her hometown in 2011."

"One Royal Holiday," which premiered on Halloween in 2020, will air on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 4:01 a.m. It was filmed in:

Woodstock

Putnam

Hartford

The cast stars are Laura Osnes, who has starred in several other Hallmark movies, Grammy-nominated Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and others.

"When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself," the description says.

The movie was filmed at The Inn Woodstock Hill, The Mansion at Bald Hill, Woodstock Academy, downtown Putnam, Connecticut Convention Center, The Christmas Barn, Bond Ballroom and a Brownstone private house in Hartford, according to CTVISIT.

"Holiday in Harlem," which will air on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4 a.m., was filmed in Hartford and East Hartford

Olivia Washington plays Jazmin, Will Adams is Caleb and Tina Lifford is Mama Belle.

The scenes were recorded at Park Hardware, Rinconcito Peruano Restaurant, and Republic at the Linden, according to CTVISIT.

"After her grandmother, Mama Belle, turns away her usual gift delivery, expecting “presence over presents,” jetsetting executive Jazmin heads uptown to Harlem for a quick visit. However, when Mama Belle is injured, Jazmin agrees to stay in the neighborhood and take over co-chairing their block’s annual Christmas Jamboree with her old best friend Caleb. A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy but quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart," the description says.

"Sugar Plum Twist" "Sugar Plum Twist," which is streaming on Hallmark Movies now, was filmed in many Connecticut locations: New London

Norwich

East Hampton

Haddam

Old Saybrook

Mystic

Their cast includes singer and actress Jamie Gray Hyder, who recently acted on NBC's well-known "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," actor and singer Ektor Rivera and Laura Rosguer.

"Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane" was filmed in Wethersfield.

"Emma returns home to celebrate Christmas for the last time with her siblings in the house they grew up in. After their parents’ recent passing, the siblings reluctantly agree to sell the family home on Honeysuckle Lane, leaving Emma in charge of its belongings. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that takes them on a journey to discover the power of love and family during the holidays. Based on the book by Mary Elizabeth McDonough," the description says.

See the full Hallmark "Countdown to Christmas" 2023 list here.

Other Christmas movies set in Connecticut

Several other Christmas movies are set in Connecticut, including;