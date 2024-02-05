Thief accused of stealing car at gunpoint from Newington home

Police are asking for the public's help finding whoever is responsible for an armed car theft in Newington over the weekend.

Authorities said they were called to a home on Saddle Hill Road at about 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim told officers that he was warming up his white Toyota Rav4 in his driveway when he was approached by a man wearing dark-colored clothing.

The man allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the keys to the car. They handed over the keys and the man drove off in the Rav4.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The car was found in Hartford on Monday. Police said no one was injured during the incident.

Newington police said several nearby police departments reported convenience and gas station thefts involving people in the stolen car.

The police department is asking anyone with surveillance footage to contact them at 860-666-8445.