Thieves steal pair of jet skis in Rocky Hill: police

Police are looking for at least two people who stole two jet skis from a home in Rocky Hill early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Main Street, according to police.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be two men back a pickup truck in a driveway and attach a trailer that was carrying the two jet skis. The truck then pulls out and drives away.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area or recognizes the truck is asked to call Rocky Hill police at (860) 258-7640.