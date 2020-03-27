Third DOC Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A third Department of Correction employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, agency officials confirmed Friday.

The employee, who works as custody staff at Hartford Correctional Center, last entered the building.

DOC officials said the employee was assigned a hospital detail at Manchester Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 23 and worked second and third shifts. During the third shift on Tuesday, March 24, the employee developed a fever and was sent home.

The staff member informed Hartford Correctional of a positive COVID-19 test on Friday.

Two other DOC employees - one who works at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown and one who works at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville.

DOC said no offenders have tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far, 1,291 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Connecticut, and 27 patients have died.