Third Suspect in 2020 Naugatuck Home Invasion Arrested

Police have arrested a third suspect in a home invasion in Naugatuck in May 2020 after three women were held at gunpoint and robbed.

Police said three masked men broke into an apartment on Horton Hill Road on Memorial Day in 2020, May 25, held three women at gunpoint, and stole more than $14,000 in cash, dozens of high-end sneakers, three videogame consoles, and a laptop.

Using a cell phone, police tracked the suspects to Bridgeport and four people ran from the vehicle when police tried to stop it.

Police said they apprehended two of the four people who were in the vehicle, Nasir Omari Blow, of Bridgeport, and Jacarri Pettway, of Bridgeport, recovered evidence, including a gun believed to have been used during the robbery.

Police continued to look for Leequaje Adrian Jihad Jackson Brown, now 23, of Naugatuck, and Khalil Rasheem "Kirby" Abdul-Hakeem, 21, of Bridgeport.

Jackson-Brown was extradited back from Georgia on Tuesday and held on $50,000. He is due in court today.

Police said Hakeem has died. He was killed in a shooting in West Haven last year.