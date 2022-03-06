‘This Has Touched Everyone's Heart': Donations Pour in for Ukrainian Aid

People in our state are stepping up to help Ukrainians as that country is under attack.

Events were held in Hartford and Bloomfield as community members dropped off needed items.

“We are always looking for good things to do,” said Peter Leomdruni of Wethersfield.

People dropped off bags stuffed with donations at the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford on Sunday.

“If that were us and our family, we would want to help however we could,” said Janet Leomdruni of Wethersfield.

They came from down the street and even as far away as New Hampshire. The community knows that so many in Ukraine are desperately in need of basic items such as non-perishable food, clothes and blankets.

“This has touched everyone’s heart. We are overwhelmed by the response we have gotten from the community,” said Christine Jakymiw, a member of the Ukrainian National Home.

The Bloomfield Congregational Church helped out the effort.

“You never know when you’re in need and those people are in need really bad,” Mary Laiuppa, a volunteer.

Laiuppa tells us they collected items at the church on Saturday and Sunday. Then they brought the donations to the Ukrainian National Home and were destined for those in need thousands of miles away.

“Our heart and our families have all been there at some point, maybe recently, maybe a long time ago,” said Laiuppa.

Organizers tell us all of the items will be flown out to Poland and then shipped to Ukraine. Eventually they will end up in the hands of people who had to flee their homes with very little.

“A lot of this stuff will go to wherever they are displaced,” said Petro Gluch, a member of the Ukrainian National Home.

Another donation drop-off time is scheduled on Monday for 4 to 7 p.m.

Items needed are: