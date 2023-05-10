This Year's Tick Season is Expected to be One of the Busiest in Recent Years

Warmer weather means ideal conditions for ticks. State scientists say this year’s season could be one the busiest in recent memory and they're reminding people to take steps in order protect themselves and their pets.

They’re itty-bitty creatures that can turn your body into a buffet. Tick season is in full force in Connecticut.

“I found one yesterday on me that was in the car," said Sue Gillen of Hartford.

She is on guard for ticks, especially having her dog with her. To her, Lyme disease comes to mind when it comes to ticks.

“We’ve known some people who have contracted Lyme disease. It’s definitely something you want to stay away from. It’s not something to be taken lightly,” she said.

Susan Rolka of Farmington says she’s noticed more and more of them lately.

“I have come across ticks in the past and I hear it’s a bad season this year. I’m not looking forward to the summer,” Rolka said.

Scientists at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station say the number of ticks they get annually for testing has jumped from 20 years ago.

“We used to receive on average 3,000 ticks, but recently that number at times has reached 6,000,” Dr. Goudarz Molaei, with the CT Agricultural Experiment Station, said.

They say so far this year, 1,400 ticks have been submitted for testing which means that 6,000 ticks mark is projected to be reached this year, the second highest number in the last five years.

He says the warmer weather is certainly bringing more ticks out.

“We all live in a state or region with pervasive population of both invasive and native tick species,” Moleai said.

So how do you keep ticks off of you? State scientists say wearing long sleeves and long pants keeps ticks away from your skin. If you go into bushy areas, do a tick check and insect repellent can help keep them away.

“We have to be aware of those surroundings. We have to know our areas that are overly infested with ticks,” Moleai said.

They also say giving pets, particularly dogs, tick medicine is a good idea as well. Gillen says that’s something she’s already doing.

“You just put it on his back, in between his shoulder blades and that takes care of it,” Gillen said.

State scientists are encouraging people if they find ticks on them or have been bitten by them to submit them to the state lab for testing. Details can be found here.