Middletown

Thousands Celebrate PrideFest in Middletown

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

Middletown was bursting with color and celebration on Saturday as the city hosted PrideFest to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

PrideFest took place on Main Street and had exhibitors, entertainers, food and activities.

This is the fifth year PrideFest has been held in Middletown and it's one of the largest Pride events in the entire state.

It's meant to give visibility and recognition to the LGBTQ community.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This event draws thousands of people from all over New England to Middletown to celebrate.

Events include a Pride rally and march through the town, as well as drag artist storytime.

Those who came said they're glad to see a safe space for the LGBTQ community.

Local

new haven 2 hours ago

4 Remain Hospitalized After Partial Building Collapse in New Haven

Norwich 3 hours ago

Fire Breaks Out at Building on State Property in Norwich

“I was born this way and I’ve always known since I was a little kid, and I just want other people to see that we’re humans, too," said Nathaniel Rivera, of New Britain.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are the proud media sponsors for PrideFest.

This article tagged under:

Middletownpridefest
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us