Thousands Celebrate PrideFest in Middletown

Middletown was bursting with color and celebration on Saturday as the city hosted PrideFest to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

PrideFest took place on Main Street and had exhibitors, entertainers, food and activities.

This is the fifth year PrideFest has been held in Middletown and it's one of the largest Pride events in the entire state.

It's meant to give visibility and recognition to the LGBTQ community.

This event draws thousands of people from all over New England to Middletown to celebrate.

Events include a Pride rally and march through the town, as well as drag artist storytime.

Those who came said they're glad to see a safe space for the LGBTQ community.

“I was born this way and I’ve always known since I was a little kid, and I just want other people to see that we’re humans, too," said Nathaniel Rivera, of New Britain.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are the proud media sponsors for PrideFest.