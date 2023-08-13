Three arrested in motor vehicle assault of Hertz employee at Bradley Airport

Three people were charged in connection with an incident that left an employee injured at a Hertz Car Rental location last week.

State police say they responded to a call about a man attempting to rent a vehicle with a fake identification on Aug. 9 at about 6 p.m. They responded to the Hertz location at Bradley International Airport and discovered two suspects who ran from officers.

A 42-year-old male suspect from Massachusetts got into a vehicle parked at the facility and attempted to drive away. Police say the driver struck a SUV owned by the rental company, which then struck a Hertz employee.

Then, the suspect in the vehicle allegedly rammed into the exit gate and disabled the car. Troopers removed the man and a female passenger, a 34-year-old Massachusetts resident, from the car.

Both people in the car were arrested. The male driver is facing charges for possessing drugs, impersonation, resisting arrest, assault and reckless endangerment. The female passenger is facing misdemeanor drug charges.

The employee was treated at the hospital and sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a second male suspect fled on foot. The 34-year-old, also of Massachusetts, was arrested on airport property shortly after.

He is also facing charges for using drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

The suspect who allegedly hit the Hertz employee was held on $100,000 bond. The suspect who fled by foot was held on $10,000 bond.

The female passenger was released on a misdemeanor summons.