Three CT cities named among top 25 most ethnically diverse in U.S.

Three Connecticut cities appeared on Wallet Hub's most ethnically diverse city list for 2024.

Bridgeport came in at No. 11, Stamford came in at No. 18 and Danbury is No. 21.

The financial company compared more than 500 large cities in the U.S. and measured their diversity based on ethnicity, race, language and birthplace.

New Haven and Waterbury are not far behind at No. 35 and 38.