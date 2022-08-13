Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out at New Haven Home

Three people have been left without a place to call home after a fire.

It happened around 7:45 Saturday evening on Mill River Street. Crews had been called there initially after receiving multiple calls that a fire broke out at one of the residences.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the flames to the back porches. However, some of the fire did spread to the interior of the home itself.

The three occupants had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of what are believed to be minor injuries.

No one else was injured. The Red Cross is helping the three displaced residents.

Authorities have not determined a cause yet.