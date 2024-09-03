Three injured in shootings in New Haven over 10 hours

Three people were injured in two shootings over 10 hours in New Haven.

As police work to identify the shooters, they said none of the injuries are life-threatening and two victims were shot in the feet.

Officers responded to the first shooting around 5:30 p.m. Monday when ShotSpotter alerted them about gunshots in the area of Grand Avenue and Blatchley Avenue.

Soon after, police received a report that a shooting victim had arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital in a private vehicle.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Then at 2:56 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Sherman Avenue by Whalley Avenue after ShotSpotter went off and several people called the police and reported gunshots and people screaming.

They found ballistic evidence and blood in the street, police said.

As officers were at the scene, Saint Raphael Hospital reported that a 26-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, both from New Haven, had walked into the emergency department after being shot in the feet, police said.

Statement regarding three non-fatal shootings between last night and early this morning. pic.twitter.com/7bG6eGPIvY — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) September 3, 2024

Anyone who has information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the tip line at 866-888-8477.