Three People Escape Early Morning Fire in Plymouth

Three people are displaced after a fire broke out in a home on Lake Plymouth Boulevard in the Terryville section of Plymouth early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the single-family house just before 1:45 a.m. and found the fire had started in one room but quickly spread to a majority of the home.

Three residents escaped the fire without injury and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No other injuries were reported.

A water tanker from Thomaston was called in to help put out the blaze because of limited access to water in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.