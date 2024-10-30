Halloween

Thriller-themed Halloween performance back in Plainville for the tenth year

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

For the tenth year, residents of Metacomet Road in Plainville will host a live performance as trick-or-treaters stop by the neighborhood on Halloween.

“There’s so many lights, so many lasers and there’s so much fog,” said Dan Bucci, who set up the decorations with his wife Jennifer.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Six houses on the street are participating in the “Mega Metacomet Halloween Thriller,” which is Michael Jackson’s Thriller themed.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The houses are decked out in Halloween decorations - each with its own unique theme including a horror movie, pirate and witch-themed house.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Jennifer Bucci said. “When we stand here and we’re trick-or-treating, you can see a sea of people.”

This year’s show will feature over 20 Thriller dancers, light decorations, inflatables and even the town’s very own version of the WWE superstar, the Undertaker.

It will start at 6 p.m. and shows will occur every 20 to 25 minutes until 8:30 p.m.

They are encouraging visitors to bring items to donate to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, which serves up to 200 families in the area.

Local

Connecticut 3 mins ago

Both sides of the aisle condemn heated commentary after Trump rally

Connecticut 29 mins ago

Here's how you can stay fire safe this Halloween

“I am so excited our community is so supportive of us,” Plainville Community Food Pantry Executive Director Susie Woerz said. “I mean no matter what they do, they support us.”

She said the current need for items is high, and they need the following items:

  • Beef/chicken ramen noodles
  • Vegetable oil
  • Dish soap/laundry detergent/cleaning products
  • Paper towels and toilet paper
  • Pasta sauce
  • Sugar and flour
  • Canned macaroni, ravioli and spaghetti  
  • Turkey gravy and cranberry sauce
  • Canned carrots/beets/mixed vegetables/potato
  • Ketchup/relish/mustard/mayonnaise

This article tagged under:

Halloween
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us