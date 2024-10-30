Thriller-themed Halloween performance back in Plainville for the tenth year

For the tenth year, residents of Metacomet Road in Plainville will host a live performance as trick-or-treaters stop by the neighborhood on Halloween.

“There’s so many lights, so many lasers and there’s so much fog,” said Dan Bucci, who set up the decorations with his wife Jennifer.

Six houses on the street are participating in the “Mega Metacomet Halloween Thriller,” which is Michael Jackson’s Thriller themed.

The houses are decked out in Halloween decorations - each with its own unique theme including a horror movie, pirate and witch-themed house.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Jennifer Bucci said. “When we stand here and we’re trick-or-treating, you can see a sea of people.”

This year’s show will feature over 20 Thriller dancers, light decorations, inflatables and even the town’s very own version of the WWE superstar, the Undertaker.

It will start at 6 p.m. and shows will occur every 20 to 25 minutes until 8:30 p.m.

They are encouraging visitors to bring items to donate to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, which serves up to 200 families in the area.

“I am so excited our community is so supportive of us,” Plainville Community Food Pantry Executive Director Susie Woerz said. “I mean no matter what they do, they support us.”

She said the current need for items is high, and they need the following items: