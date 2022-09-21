Today is Connecticut Day at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

It's a day to celebrate all of the things that Connecticut has to offer.

Visitors can visit the state buildings and visit the exhibits or can watch the daily parade, which will honor Connecticut in a special way.

There will be over 10 hours of live entertainment on the Connecticut Building's front lawn.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to visit the Connecticut Building at 1 p.m.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and the Midway closes at 10 p.m. A full list of hours can be found here.

At the gate, adults cost $15, children ages 6 to 12 cost $10 and children 5 and under are free.

After Connecticut Day, Thursday will be Massachusetts Day, Friday will be New Hampshire Day and Saturday will be Vermont Day.