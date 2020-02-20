Today Marks 17th Anniversary of Station Nightclub Fire in Rhode Island

Michael Springer

WEST WARWICK, RI – FEBRUARY 19: David V’Angelo pauses while putting up a memorial sign at the site of The Station nightclub fire February 19, 2004 in West Warwick, Rhode Island. The nightclub was destroyed and 100 people died as a result of a fire which broke out due to a pyrotechnics display during a show by the rock group Great White February 20, 2003. (Photo by Michael Springer/Getty Images)

Seventeen years ago today, 100 people died in the tragic fire at the Station Nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island and eight of those people had ties to Connecticut.

The band Great White was playing at the club on Feb. 20, 2003 and pyrotechnics ignited flammable foam that had been put on the walls to reduce noise.

In 2017, a memorial park opened at the sight of nightclub where the tragic fire happened.

