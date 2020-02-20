Today Marks 17th Anniversary of Station Nightclub Fire in Rhode Island

Seventeen years ago today, 100 people died in the tragic fire at the Station Nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island and eight of those people had ties to Connecticut.



The band Great White was playing at the club on Feb. 20, 2003 and pyrotechnics ignited flammable foam that had been put on the walls to reduce noise.

Victims of Station Nightclub Fire With Connecticut Ties Include:

In 2017, a memorial park opened at the sight of nightclub where the tragic fire happened.