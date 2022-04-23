Today Marks 35 Years Since L'Ambiance Plaza Collapse

Saturday marks the 35th anniversary since the tragic L'Ambiance Plaza collapse, which killed more than two dozen people.

Not long after lunch on April 23, 1987, workers returned to their normal routines at a construction site near Bridgeport’s central business district. The site was intended to be the future home of the $17.5 million L’Ambiance Plaza complex, according to officials.

At 1:36 p.m., seven completed floors of the building’s structure toppled inward, crumbling into a pile of debris and dust.

A total of 28 construction workers were killed in the collapse. 22 other workers were hurt.

On Friday, Senator Richard Blumental participated in an event at Bridgeport City Hall commemorating the tragedy's anniversary. State and local leaders were in attendance as well as community members, family and friends of those who died.

To this day, the tragedy is considered one of the worst workplace disasters in the state's history.

Faulty construction was blamed for the accident.