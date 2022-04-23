workplace disaster

Today Marks 35 Years Since L'Ambiance Plaza Collapse

Bridgeport city hall
NBC Connecticut

Saturday marks the 35th anniversary since the tragic L'Ambiance Plaza collapse, which killed more than two dozen people.

Not long after lunch on April 23, 1987, workers returned to their normal routines at a construction site near Bridgeport’s central business district. The site was intended to be the future home of the $17.5 million L’Ambiance Plaza complex, according to officials.

At 1:36 p.m., seven completed floors of the building’s structure toppled inward, crumbling into a pile of debris and dust.

A total of 28 construction workers were killed in the collapse. 22 other workers were hurt.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Friday, Senator Richard Blumental participated in an event at Bridgeport City Hall commemorating the tragedy's anniversary. State and local leaders were in attendance as well as community members, family and friends of those who died.

To this day, the tragedy is considered one of the worst workplace disasters in the state's history.

Faulty construction was blamed for the accident.

Local

vernon 3 hours ago

1 Person Evaluated for Injuries After Motorcycle Splits in 2 in Crash on I-84 West in Vernon: FD

seymour 3 hours ago

Four Businesses Destroyed by Fire in Downtown Seymour, Asbestos Decontamination Underway

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

workplace disasterBridgeportbuilding collapse
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us