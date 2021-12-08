Torrington Postponing Several School Events Due to COVID-19 Rates

Torrington is postponing school district-sponsored holiday evening events, performances and award recognitions due to the high COVID-19 rate, according to the superintendent of schools.

Supt. of Schools Sue Lubomski notified families that all district-sponsored holiday evening events, performances and award recognitions will be rescheduled to the middle to end of January to prevent further spread of the virus.

Lubomski’s message said Torrington's COVID-19 positivity rate was 7.2 percent last week, which was one of the highest rates in the state according to the local health department.

She said there have been several cases in the last few weeks of COVID-19 within the district, especially kindergarten through grade eight.

“Although I know these postponements are disappointing, all events will be rescheduled. Principals will update their families on the new dates and times of these events,” Lubomski said in a statement.