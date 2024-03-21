Torrington

Torrington road closed after car hits telephone pole

By Katie Langley

City of Torrington Police Department

Part of Forest Street in Torrington is closed after someone hit a telephone pole and took off this evening.

The section of Forest Street between Migeon Avenue and Forest Court was affected.

Eversource is on the scene repairing the damage, but there is no word on when the road will reopen.

Police are still investigating the incident and have asked any witnesses to call them.

