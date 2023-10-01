Torrington woman completes lifelong goal of running races in all 169 Connecticut towns

Running is no easy task, but for 61-year-old Jackie Scoville, it's a rush.

"I like the discipline, I like the way you feel when you're done," said Scoville.

On Sunday, the Torrington resident was at the Lisbon Fall Festival, home to the town's only 5K road race. It was also a major milestone for Scoville: her 169th run.

"There are 169 towns in the State of Connecticut and the goal is to run a timed race in every single town," said Scoville. "It has to be at least one mile. It has to be outside. Otherwise, the only other rule you have is show up and run."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

That's what she did time and time again. Scoville is part of Run 169, a free club made up of more than 4,000 runners who are working toward or who have already achieved this lifetime accomplishment.

"Nine years. It took nine years for me to finish this," said Scoville.

Scoville's husband was there to cheer her on, but not from the sidelines. An avid runner himself, he celebrated her last race by running it with her.

"I've supported her along the way. I've done many of these races with her. It was a great experience because we found towns we didn't even know existed and really got a greater appreciation for the towns in Connecticut," said Tom Scoville.

Scoville had few surprise visitors as well. Her three sisters drove in from Chicopee, Massachusetts. Our interview captured this shocking moment on camera.

"Oh my god, my sisters," she screamed in amazement. "Oh my god, I did not know!"

As Scoville got into position at the starting line, her sisters were there, waving gold pom poms and taking pictures.

"We knew this was a lifelong goal for Jackie, and when she sets her mind to something, she is the queen of accomplishment," said Sue Schreiber, Jackie's sister.

According to the organization's website, runners who complete this challenge are considered King, Queen, or Majesty."

After 28 minutes, Jackie got her title and a medal to remind her of the steps it took accomplish this major goal.

"The goal when you reach that, even a practice run, you just feel so much better," said Scoville.