East Haven

Tow truck company accused of overcharging customers in East Haven

By Angela Fortuna

East Haven Police logo
NBC Connecticut

The owner of a tow truck company based in East Haven has been arrested for allegedly overcharging customers for services.

Police said numerous price gouging complaints came to light and prompted an investigation.

The investigation began after a driver questioned how much money it was going to cost to tow their car less than a mile down the road. In that case, the person was charged more than double what state statute allows, police said.

Investigators revealed that One Source Towing overcharged customers on more than 50 occasions. The tow company charged an "administrative fee," a "fuel surcharge fee" and other fees outside of regulatory state set fees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In total, about $5,800 was fraudulently collected through administrative fees, nearly $300 through fuel surcharges and about $450 in fraudulent mileage fees.

Authorities said One Source Towing has been suspended from the police department's tow rotation list pending a hearing date, which has not yet been determined.

The tow truck company's owner was arrested and she faces third-degree larceny charges. She is expected to appear in court on March 20. The investigation remains ongoing.

Local

Education 16 mins ago

Investigation says students at 8 private special education programs were ‘grossly underserved'

recall alert 29 mins ago

Some mussels sold in CT are being recalled due to possible contamination

Attorney General William Tong's office said they weren't made aware of the incident.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us