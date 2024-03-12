Tow truck company accused of overcharging customers in East Haven

The owner of a tow truck company based in East Haven has been arrested for allegedly overcharging customers for services.

Police said numerous price gouging complaints came to light and prompted an investigation.

The investigation began after a driver questioned how much money it was going to cost to tow their car less than a mile down the road. In that case, the person was charged more than double what state statute allows, police said.

Investigators revealed that One Source Towing overcharged customers on more than 50 occasions. The tow company charged an "administrative fee," a "fuel surcharge fee" and other fees outside of regulatory state set fees.

In total, about $5,800 was fraudulently collected through administrative fees, nearly $300 through fuel surcharges and about $450 in fraudulent mileage fees.

Authorities said One Source Towing has been suspended from the police department's tow rotation list pending a hearing date, which has not yet been determined.

The tow truck company's owner was arrested and she faces third-degree larceny charges. She is expected to appear in court on March 20. The investigation remains ongoing.

Attorney General William Tong's office said they weren't made aware of the incident.