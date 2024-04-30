Man pointed BB gun at tow-truck driver on I-95 in Darien: police

A Rhode Island man is accused of pointing a BB gun at a tow-truck driver during what state police called a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Darien.

Police said the tow-truck driver called 911 around 2:19 p.m. on Monday and said the driver of a black sedan with Rhode Island plates and front-end damage had pulled a gun on him on I-95 South near exit 13 in Darien.

A state trooper found a car matching the description, stopped it at the exit 10 entrance ramp and told the operator driver to get out of the car.

State police said the man did not cooperate and was combative.

Troopers then placed him in handcuffs and tried to put him in a cruiser, but he resisted, state police said.

Once state police got the man in the car, they told him they had received 911 calls reporting that he had shown a gun.

He told them he didn’t have a gun in his car, but state police found a BB gun when they searched the car.

State police met with the tow-truck driver and he said he was in the right lane of I-95 South near exit 15 when a driver in a black four-door sedan tried to get onto the highway from the exit 15 entrance ramp, but he could not immediately merge into traffic because the truck was there.

The sedan eventually pulled in front of his truck and slowed down to about 5 miles per hour, the truck driver said.

The sedan driver then pointed a black gun at the tow-truck driver and shouted, demanding that the driver pull over, state police said.

As he was on the 911 call, he lost sight of the sedan driver.

The driver of the sedan was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer and resisting, breach of peace in the second degree, threatening in the first degree/displaying a firearm, state police said.

He was held on a $30,000 bond.