Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut

With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below.
Connecticut School Starting Dates
Aug. 24
- East Hartford
- Glastonbury
- Aug. 24 for 7-12
- Aug. 25 for K-6
- Hampton
- Scotland
- Thompson
- Regional School District #12
Aug. 25
- Ansonia
- Berlin
- Bozrah
- Chaplin
- Monroe
- New Milford
- Newington
- Putnam
- Regional School District #11
- Regional School District #18
Aug. 29
- Avon
- Bethel
- Canton
- Darien
- East Hampton
- East Lyme
- East Windsor
- Fairfield
- Farmington
- Hartford
- Lebanon
- Lisbon
- Litchfield
- Madison
- Montville
- New Canaan
- New Haven
- Newtown
- Orange
- Plainfield
- Plymouth
- Portland
- Preston
- Ridgefield
- Aug. 29 for K-9
- Aug. 30 for 10-12
- Sprague
- Stafford
- Stamford
- Sterling
- West Haven
- Wilton
- Windsor Locks
- Aug. 29 for Grades 1-12
- Aug. 31 for Kindergarten
- Sept. 1 for PreK
- Windsor
- Woodbridge
- Woodstock
- Regional School District #1
- Regional School District #5
- Regional School District #6
- Regional School District #13
- Regional School District #16
Aug. 30
- Brookfield
- Cheshire
- Clinton
- Danbury
- Aug. 30 for Grades 1-12
- Sept. 2 for Kindergarten
- East Haven
- Eastford
- Enfield
- Granby
- Griswold
- Groton
- Aug. 30 for 1-12
- Sept. 6 for Kindergarten
- Hamden
- Old Saybrook
- Trumbull
- Weston
- Westport
- Waterbury
- Regional School District #15
Aug. 31
- Andover
- Barkhamsted
- Bethany
- Bloomfield
- Bolton
- Brooklyn
- Canterbury
- Colchester
- Colebrook
- Columbia
- Consolidated School District of New Britain
- Coventry
- Cromwell
- East Granby
- Franklin
- Hebron
- Marlborough
- Meriden
- Middletown
- Milford
- Naugatuck
- New Fairfield
- New Hartford
- North Branford
- North Haven
- Norwalk
- Norwich
- Oxford
- Redding
- Seymour
- Simsbury
- South Windsor
- Suffield
- Thomaston
- Voluntown
- Waterford
- West Hartford
- Winchester
- Aug. 31 for 1-6
- Sept. 6 for PreK, Kindergarten and 1
- Wolcott
- Regional School District #7
- Regional School District #9
- Regional School District #10
- Regional School District #17
Sept. 1
- Ashford
- Branford
- Derby
- East Haddam
- Ellington
- Greenwich
- Ledyard
- Plainville
- Rocky Hill
- Somers
- Southington
- Stratford
- Tolland
- Torrington
- Vernon
- Wallingford
- Watertown
- Sept. 1 for K-9
- Sept. 2 for 10-12
- Westbrook
- Wethersfield
- Willington
- Windham
- Regional School District #4
- Regional School District #8
- Regional School District #14
- Regional School District #19
Sept. 6
- Guilford
- Manchester
- Sept. 6: Grades K-4, 5, 7, 9 and Integrated Preschool
- Sept. 7 for Grades 6, 8, & 10-12
- Mansfield
- New London
- North Stonington
- Shelton
- Stonington
Sept. 8
- Killingly
- Sept. 8 for Grades PreK-9
- Sept. 9 for 10-12
- Pomfret
