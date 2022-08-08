Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut

With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below.

Connecticut School Starting Dates

Aug. 24

East Hartford

Glastonbury Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug. 25 for K-6

Hampton

Scotland

Thompson

Regional School District #12

Aug. 25

Ansonia

Berlin

Bozrah

Chaplin

Monroe

New Milford

Newington

Putnam

Regional School District #11

Regional School District #18

Aug. 29

Avon

Bethel

Canton

Darien

East Hampton

East Lyme

East Windsor

Fairfield

Farmington

Hartford

Lebanon

Lisbon

Litchfield

Madison

Montville

New Canaan

New Haven

Newtown

Orange

Plainfield

Plymouth

Portland

Preston

Ridgefield Aug. 29 for K-9 Aug. 30 for 10-12

Sprague

Stafford

Stamford

Sterling

West Haven

Wilton

Windsor Locks Aug. 29 for Grades 1-12 Aug. 31 for Kindergarten Sept. 1 for PreK

Windsor

Woodbridge

Woodstock

Regional School District #1

Regional School District #5

Regional School District #6

Regional School District #13

Regional School District #16

Aug. 30

Brookfield

Cheshire

Clinton

Danbury Aug. 30 for Grades 1-12 Sept. 2 for Kindergarten

East Haven

Eastford

Enfield

Granby

Griswold

Groton Aug. 30 for 1-12 Sept. 6 for Kindergarten

Hamden

Old Saybrook

Trumbull

Weston

Westport

Waterbury

Regional School District #15

Aug. 31

Andover

Barkhamsted

Bethany

Bloomfield

Bolton

Brooklyn

Canterbury

Colchester

Colebrook

Columbia

Consolidated School District of New Britain

Coventry

Cromwell

East Granby

Franklin

Hebron

Marlborough

Meriden

Middletown

Milford

Naugatuck

New Fairfield

New Hartford

North Branford

North Haven

Norwalk

Norwich

Oxford

Redding

Seymour

Simsbury

South Windsor

Suffield

Thomaston

Voluntown

Waterford

West Hartford

Winchester Aug. 31 for 1-6 Sept. 6 for PreK, Kindergarten and 1

Wolcott

Regional School District #7

Regional School District #9

Regional School District #10

Regional School District #17

Sept. 1

Ashford

Branford

Derby

East Haddam

Ellington

Greenwich

Ledyard

Plainville

Rocky Hill

Somers

Southington

Stratford

Tolland

Torrington

Vernon

Wallingford

Watertown Sept. 1 for K-9 Sept. 2 for 10-12

Westbrook

Wethersfield

Willington

Windham

Regional School District #4

Regional School District #8

Regional School District #14

Regional School District #19

Sept. 6

Guilford

Manchester Sept. 6: Grades K-4, 5, 7, 9 and Integrated Preschool Sept. 7 for Grades 6, 8, & 10-12

Mansfield

New London

North Stonington

Shelton

Stonington

Sept. 8

Killingly Sept. 8 for Grades PreK-9 Sept. 9 for 10-12

Pomfret

