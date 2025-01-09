Town of Kent votes against red light cameras

The town of Kent has voted against red light cameras, which could have resulted in fines for speeding violations.

Town officials announced on Tuesday that the Traffic Enforcement Safety Devices ordinance, which would have authorized the use of automated traffic enforcement safety devices, or ATESDs, was denied after a referendum.

The proposed ordinance would have allowed red light cameras at school and pedestrian safety zones to monitor and record how fast cars are going. With a 391 to 100 vote, the ordinance was not approved.

The topic of red light cameras has been met with mixed reaction from people in Bristol.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

If approved, the ordinance would have allowed the town to impose fines for speeding at least 10 miles over the speed limit.

The town was looking for approximately $46,000 to purchase two ATES devices. The next steps are unknown at this time.