Tractor-Trailer, Camper Fire Closes Part of I-95 North in Bridgeport

A collision between a tractor-trailer and a camper led to both vehicles catching on fire and part of Interstate 95 north in Bridgeport is closed on Saturday morning.

State police said the crash happened on I-95 north near exit 27. After the crash, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

At this time, the right three lanes of the highway are closed between exits 27 and 26. It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit was called to the crash. According to DEEP, they used green foam to extinguish the fire and diesel fuel was recovered from the saddle tanks.

DEEP said there was minimal environmental impact and there is no anticipated threat to the ground water.

No injuries were reported in the crash.