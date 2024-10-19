Tractor-trailer damaged during collision on Route 395 North in Thompson

A tractor-trailer was damaged after a collision with a guardrail on Route 395 North in Thompson on Saturday.

The high speed lane of the road was briefly closed at mile marker 52 after the collision.

Photos provided by Thompson Fire Engine Company show the tractor-trailer intertwined in the guardrail.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Crews removed the tractor-trailer and the highway has since reopened.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.