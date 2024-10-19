Thompson

Tractor-trailer damaged during collision on Route 395 North in Thompson

Thompson Fire Engine Company

A tractor-trailer was damaged after a collision with a guardrail on Route 395 North in Thompson on Saturday.

The high speed lane of the road was briefly closed at mile marker 52 after the collision.

Photos provided by Thompson Fire Engine Company show the tractor-trailer intertwined in the guardrail.

Crews removed the tractor-trailer and the highway has since reopened.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

