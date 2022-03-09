traffic alert

Tractor-Trailer Rollover Causes Delays on I-84 in Waterbury

CT Department of Transportation

Part of Interstate 84 in Waterbury is closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over into the median Wednesday night.

The left lane of both the east and westbound sides of the highway are closed in the area of exit 17 to 19, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported at around 7:40 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said there are no serious injuries, but it's unclear if anyone was transported to the hospital.

It's unclear how long crews will remain at the scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

NBC Connecticut will report on any updates.

