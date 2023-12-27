Tractor-trailer rollover closes both sides of I-395 on Plainfield/Griswold line

A tractor-trailer rollover has closed both sides of Interstate 395 on the Plainfield/Griswold line on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said all lanes of the highway are closed between exit 24 in Griswold and exit 28 in Plainfield. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

Due to the rollover, there is debris covering both sides of the highway. It is currently impassable. Anyone in the area is urged to use alternate routes.

Minor injuries were reported.

The crash is currently under investigation.