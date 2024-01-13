Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 16 in Lebanon for extended period

A tractor-trailer rollover has closed Route 16 in Lebanon on Saturday and the area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Troopers responded to Route 16, also known as Lebanon Avenue, around 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to an area hospital. State police said details about the person's injuries are not available, but it appears to be non-life threatening, if any.

The crash damaged a utility pole and the road. Eversource has been called to assess the utility pole and the state Dept. of Transportation has been requested to inspect the roadway.

Connecticut Department of Environmental Energy and Protection and the Department of Consumer Protection have also responded to the scene.

Route 16 between Levita Road and Goshen Hill Road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.