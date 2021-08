Several lanes of Interstate 95 were closed after a tractor-trailer crash in West Haven Thursday morning, but they have reopened.

This accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes between Exits 41 and 42.

The left and center lanes were closed and that caused some delays for the early-morning commute.