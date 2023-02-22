Trailer Rollover Causing Delays on I-84 East in Southington

A trailer has overturned on Interstate 84 East in Southington and there are heavy delays. The eastbound side of the highway is closed, but traffic is getting by on the shoulder.

The rollover happened between exits 31 and 32 and the congestion extends for more than two miles.

One lane is getting by.

State police said minor injuries are reported.

They are urging drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

