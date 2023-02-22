Southington

Trailer Rollover Causing Delays on I-84 East in Southington

Vehicle rollover on Interstate 84 in Southington
Connecticut Department of Transportation

A trailer has overturned on Interstate 84 East in Southington and there are heavy delays. The eastbound side of the highway is closed, but traffic is getting by on the shoulder.

The rollover happened between exits 31 and 32 and the congestion extends for more than two miles.

One lane is getting by.

State police said minor injuries are reported.

They are urging drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

