North Haven

Police warn of road closures after crash involving train, truck in North Haven

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have responded to a crash involving a train and a tractor-trailer in North Haven and they are warning of road closures.

Amtrak officials said Amtrak train 141 was traveling from Springfield, Massachusetts to Norfolk, Virginia when it struck a train at a crossing in Hamden around 5:51 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Ninety-seven passengers are on the train and no injuries are reported.

Amtrak said they are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

North Haven Police said a lengthy section of Sackett Point Road is closed in both directions and it’s not clear when it will reopen.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Sackett Point Road, particularly west of Universal Drive.

Local

Durham 2 hours ago

Main Street in Durham closed due to fire

South Windsor 2 hours ago

Man accused of following mother, daughters at South Windsor Target charged with stalking

The tractor-trailer has extensive damage, police said, but the injuries that have been reported are minor.

The North Haven police and fire departments, EMS and Amtrak Police have responded, according to police.

This article tagged under:

North Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us