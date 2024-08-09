Police warn of road closures after crash involving train, truck in North Haven

Police have responded to a crash involving a train and a tractor-trailer in North Haven and they are warning of road closures.

Amtrak officials said Amtrak train 141 was traveling from Springfield, Massachusetts to Norfolk, Virginia when it struck a train at a crossing in Hamden around 5:51 a.m.

Ninety-seven passengers are on the train and no injuries are reported.

Amtrak said they are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

North Haven Police said a lengthy section of Sackett Point Road is closed in both directions and it’s not clear when it will reopen.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Sackett Point Road, particularly west of Universal Drive.

The tractor-trailer has extensive damage, police said, but the injuries that have been reported are minor.

The North Haven police and fire departments, EMS and Amtrak Police have responded, according to police.