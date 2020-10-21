Travelers Championship to Announce 2020 Charitable Contribution

The Travelers Championship takes part in the PGA TOUR Tradition of Giving Back and has donated more than $42 million to local charities since 1952.

On Wednesday, the Travelers Championship will announce the total charitable contribution the 2020 tournament generated and the charities that will benefit.

The Travelers Championship last year gave more than $2 million to about 150 charities in Connecticut. It has not said how much money was raised at this year's PGA Tour event, where no tickets were sold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials from Travelers Championship said charities to benefit this year include organizations focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and advancing racial equality.

In June, officials from the Travelers Championship said they would be giving some of the money raised this year to help create a program to train police in how to deal with teens and young adults, especially in Black and racially diverse communities.

The tournament and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announced they were teaming to provide $300,000 over two years to the University of New Haven's Center for Advanced Policing and the Tow Youth Justice Institute.

Officials said the money will be used to launch the Connecticut Institute for Youth and Police Relations in Greater Hartford in the fall.

Andy Bessette, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Travelers; Nathan Grube, the tournament director for Travelers Championship; Ted Yang, the CEO and co-founder of 4-CT; Dr. Lorenzo Boyd, the director and vice president of diversity and inclusion at the University of New Haven; and Dr. Danielle Cooper, the associate professor of criminal justice for the University of New Haven, will participate.

The news conference starts at 9 a.m.