Two people were taken to the hospital when a tree came down on a home in Enfield during severe thunderstorms Tuesday.

Firefighters said two people were trapped in the home on Nevins Avenue when the tree came down on the roof. Neighbors helped them escape and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More details were not immediately available.

Severe thunderstorms with strong winds moved through the area Tuesday night.