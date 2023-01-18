WOODSTOCK

Tree Worker Hit By Tree in Woodstock: State Police

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

State police said they responded to Woodstock Wednesday after a tree worker was hit by a tree and LifeStar had been called.

State police said they were called to assist on Route 197 and referred NBC Connecticut to fire officials for additional information.

No additional information was immediately available.

