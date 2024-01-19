DNA is again expected to be at the center of Michelle Troconis' trial Friday

DNA analysis was at the center of testimony during Michelle Troconis’ trial on Thursday and a member of the State Forensic Lab team is expected back on the stand on Friday for cross-examination.

The case is focused on the disappearance and presumed murder of Jennifer Dulos, a mom of five who was living in New Canaan and was reported missing in May 2019.

Police investigating the disappearance sent samples to the Connecticut Forensic Science lab, which analyzed samples from Jennifer’s home, garage and cars.

A complicated day of testimony from the Connecticut Forensic Science lab on analysis done on samples sent from Jennifer Dulos’ home, garage, and cars that investigators collected.

Kristen Madel, a member of the State Forensic Lab team, testified on Thursday about how they test for DNA, and how they establish a DNA profile for Jennifer Dulos through her toothbrush, as well as profiles for other members close to the case including the Dulos children, Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and the woman he was dating at the time Jennifer disappeared, Michelle Troconis.

“We want to try to include or exclude a person from that evidentiary profile,” Madel said.

The lab in this case deals in probability -- how likely a DNA profile from evidence collected matches DNA taken from the individuals close to the case versus some random person.

Jennifer and Fotis were going through a divorce when Jennifer disappeared.

Fotis’ DNA was of particular interest on the faucet, because according to the nanny’s testimony on Wednesday, and an original arrest warrant, Jennifer Dulos was adamant she did not want Fotis anywhere near her home, taking steps to ensure he could not enter the home, and he was not supposed to enter the property without designated court supervision.

“She did not want him entering the home at all,” said nanny Lauren Almeida in testimony Wednesday.

Troconis’ defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn isn’t disputing the presence of Jennifer’s DNA, but is holding the state to their burden of proof to prove a murder occurred involving Fotis, and maintains that his client’s DNA was nowhere to be found.

“There is no place in New Canaan or in that Suburban that has Michelle Troconis’ DNA,” Schoenhorn said outside court Thursday.

Based on testimony on Thursday, Troconis’ DNA did not appear and was ruled out of many of the samples analyzed in the forensics lab, only appearing in a few reports as “inconclusive.”

Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes on allegations that she helped Fotis Dulos cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Fotis Dulos denied having anything to do with Jennifer’s disappearance. He died by suicide in early 2020, shortly after being charged with murder.

