Judge grants motion to modify conditions of Michelle Troconis' release if she posts bond

A judge has granted a motion by the state to modify conditions of Michelle Troconis' release if she is able to post bond.

The remote hearing was held Thursday morning. Troconis appeared remotely from York Correctional Institution in Niantic, where she has been held since she was found guilty March 1 of conspiracy to commit murdering Jennifer Dulos, tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution.

If Troconis posts bond, under the new conditions, she will be subject to GPS monitoring among other forms of monitoring.

She must not leave Connecticut and will be subject to home confinement while out on bond. She will also be required to report to the court where in Connecticut she will be living.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Troconis is currently being held on $6 million bond. Her attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, said she does not currently have the ability to post that amount.

Troconis is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.