Michelle Troconis

Judge rules against suppressing interview statements in Troconis trial

By Kevin Gaiss and Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The judge in a suppression hearing involving Michelle Troconis ruled that statements she made in interviews with police may be used in her trial in January.

"The motions to suppress DNA evidence and to suppress the defendant's statements are denied," the decision reads.

Witnesses wrapped up testimony in a suppression hearing earlier this week. Troconis’ lawyer wanted statements made in her interviews with police suppressed for the trial, arguing they were given because of coercive tactics and Troconis’ constitutional rights were violated.

Investigators into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos deny any wrongdoing, and maintain everything was relevant to the investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Troconis' lawyer Jon Schoenhorn argued statements made in the interviews shouldn’t make it to the full trial set to start Jan. 8.

He alleged that police lied to Troconis about evidence they had, mislead her on the timeline she had previously given them from the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared, and leveraged Troconis’ daughter and mother against her.

The state maintains no harm by investigators was done, saying Troconis understood what investigators needed. Investigators' say their issue was with her changing story during the thick of the investigation.

Local

StormTracker 4 hours ago

New Britain and Middletown are feeling effects of recent storms

Torrington 5 hours ago

State trooper involved in Torrington car crash. It's the third time this week

Troconis’ attorney has been arguing she was treated unlawfully when she went to the barracks to have a DNA sample taken, fingerprints taken and photographs done. She was stripped to take the photos - something Schoenhorn argues should have never happened, and it was an attempt to humiliate Troconis, and pry information out of her.

But the state again maintains protocol was followed; a female trooper was called in to take the photos, and they were handled appropriately once downloaded for evidence.

This article tagged under:

Michelle TroconisStamfordJennifer Dulos
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us