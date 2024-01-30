Testimony in Troconis trial focused on red pickup truck Tuesday

The jury in the Michelle Troconis trial heard testimony Tuesday about a red Toyota Tacoma that’s close to the heart of the state’s case.

“Tubular running board, silver rims, also a snowplow hitch…” retired state trooper Gregory LeBeau said as he described for the jury what he saw in surveillance video of that red Tacoma traveling along the Merritt Parkway the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

State police investigators tracked the movement of that Tacoma going both toward New Canaan the morning of May 24, 2019 and back from New Canaan later that morning. The truck was captured on surveillance video from cameras at rest stops in New Canaan and Fairfield.

“I was extremely interested in the items in the back of the pick up truck,” said LeBeau, with an enlarged photo of the bed of the Tacoma behind him. He wasn’t able to elaborate on what he believed was in the bed of the truck because of a sustained objection.

The truck was often used by Pawel Gumienny, an associate of Fotis Dulos, whose name came up in testimony numerous times Tuesday. New details were revealed about his first conversations with police as the investigation progressed.

“Appeared to me to be very nervous, his breathing was elevated and the artery in his neck was beating fast,” said State Police Sergeant Michael Beauton regarding his first interaction with Gumienny outside Fotis Dulos’ Farmington home.

During the investigation, Gumienny would provide DNA samples, his phone, access to the red Tacoma, and a work laptop.

“He made a statement if I was going to look up something I wasn’t supposed to be, I would use one that wasn’t mine,” described Beauton of a statement made to him when retrieving Gumienny’s laptop.

Also provided to investigators were car seats Gumienny says Fotis Dulos urged him to get rid of.

The jury also saw new surveillance footage from 77 Mountain Spring Road in Avon, across the street from Fotis Dulos’ 80 Mountain Spring Road property.

The video shows the Red Tacoma leaving that 80 Mountain Spring Road Property around 5:30 a.m. the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

But the defense was quick to tamp down speculation about the truck's movement, and its operator.

“You did not observe from any of the angles anyone getting in the truck or starting it?” asked Defense Attorney Jon Schoenhorn. Beauton replied he did not.

Pawel Gumienny is expected to take the stand in Stamford. NBC Connecticut reached out to his attorney, Lindy Urso, about the upcoming testimony.

"Pawel is under subpoena, and he will abide by it; but he is very eager to put this behind him so he can get his focus back to working hard to provide for his family,” Urso said in a statement.

