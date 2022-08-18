Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Route 8 in Torrington: Police

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening.

State police said it happened just before 7 p.m.

A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.

The trooper stopped the driver, a 24-year-old Farmington man, and he was charged with reckless driving.

He was released on $500 bond and is due in court on Sept. 2.