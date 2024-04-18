colchester

Troopers respond to reported disturbance in Colchester

Connecticut State Police are responding to a reported disturbance in Colchester this evening.

Troopers were called to Norwich Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The road, also known as Route 616, is closed between Harbor and Sullivan roads.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

