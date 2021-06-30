Troopers Seek Witnesses to Andover Crash That Killed 1, Injured 3

Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Andover on Monday that killed one person and injured three others.

Troopers said a Chevy Blazer was traveling west on Route 6 near Aspinal Drive around 1:40 p.m. when it collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla that was traveling east.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to state police, 64-year-old Roderic Karl Raiford, of Willimantic, was driving the Toyota Corolla and was killed in the crash. A passenger in his vehicle, identified as a woman from New Haven, was transported to Hartford Hospital with suspected serious injuries, they added.

The driver of the Chevy Blazer, identified as an East Hartford man, was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries and his passenger, a South Windsor man, sustained suspected minor injuries, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Ruggiero at (860) 465-5400.